LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 89,340 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,340 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,565. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.14 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.