LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 92,731 Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,731 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.50% of Home Point Capital worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $449.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

