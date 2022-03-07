LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes $4.10 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 786,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 456.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.35 and a beta of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

