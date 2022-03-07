LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes Position in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

