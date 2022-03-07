LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.58. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,695. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $177.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.