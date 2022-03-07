LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $101,804.93 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

