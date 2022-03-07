Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.94

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 8928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

