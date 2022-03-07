Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 13.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 79,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,779,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,319,968 shares of company stock worth $84,917,222. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

