Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.22

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 313086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

