Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.97. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 68,995 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $570.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

