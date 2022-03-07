Lindsay E. Gray Sells 818 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $23,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $15,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

