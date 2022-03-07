LINK (LN) Price Hits $120.47 on Major Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $120.47 or 0.00312273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 4% against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $719.91 million and approximately $695,477.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.