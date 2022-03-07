LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $653.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $653.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

