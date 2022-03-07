Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.06 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

