Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00006706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and $1.00 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,902,154 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.