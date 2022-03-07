Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
