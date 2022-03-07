Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,178,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

