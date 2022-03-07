Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $791,060.34 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $791,060.34 and $240,350.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,247,701 coins and its circulating supply is 23,172,274 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

