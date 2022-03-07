Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.25. Local Bounti shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.
About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
