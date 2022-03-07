Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.25. Local Bounti shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

