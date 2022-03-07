Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $462.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

