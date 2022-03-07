Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $486.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

