Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $486.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
