Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 152.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Logan Ridge Finance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.