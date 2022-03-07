Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LGIQ opened at $1.16 on Monday. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.
Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)
