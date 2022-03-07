Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.50 or 0.06641007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00262977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00732922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00069754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00415525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

