Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

