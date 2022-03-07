Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longeveron by 811.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGVN traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,692. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

