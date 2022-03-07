Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.93 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.04 or 0.06570371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.50 or 1.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

