Lossless Price Down 24% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $731,428.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.07 or 0.06590071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,091.81 or 0.99928669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

