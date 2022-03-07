Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

LPX stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. 38,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,792. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

