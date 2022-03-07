Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,772,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,426,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

