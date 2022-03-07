Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded down $11.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $345.60 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

