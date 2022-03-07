Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $528.52. 3,892,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day moving average is $501.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

