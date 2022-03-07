Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $11.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.20 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

