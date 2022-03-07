Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.27 on Monday, hitting $182.16. 3,532,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

