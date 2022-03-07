Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $27.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.