Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,717,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,803. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

