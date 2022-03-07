Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $222.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.29 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.