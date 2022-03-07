LPL Financial LLC Acquires 19,824 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

