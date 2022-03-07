LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $99,698,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Southern Copper by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

