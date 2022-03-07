LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Solar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 322,414 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

