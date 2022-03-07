LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.