LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,763 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.21% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNDM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of RNDM stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

