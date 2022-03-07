LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.40% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

