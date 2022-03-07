LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,628 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 649,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 161,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

