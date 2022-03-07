LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,798 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $10.59 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

