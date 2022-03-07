LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,673 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.