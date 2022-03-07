LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,828 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,713,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

