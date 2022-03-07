LPL Financial LLC Buys 786 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.00.

NYSE COO opened at $424.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

