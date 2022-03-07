LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

