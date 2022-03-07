LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 212.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

